Massive Arrest Drive Nabs 25 in Jharkhand
A special police operation in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district led to the arrest of 25 individuals involved in various criminal cases. The joint effort involved 24 police teams assessing 109 other suspects while aiming to curtail district crime. The operation saw 167 police personnel in action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant police operation unfolded in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, resulting in the arrest of 25 individuals with outstanding criminal cases, officials reported.
The extensive operation involved physical verification of a further 109 suspects against whom warrants or charge sheets had been filed.
Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat revealed that the two dozen teams, comprising 167 law enforcement personnel, orchestrated the raids to address district crime effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- police
- arrest
- criminal
- operation
- Seraikela-Kharswan
- raids
- law enforcement
- crime
- justice
Advertisement
ALSO READ
War or taking back Pak-occupied Kashmir should be a war of choice taken by a decision. That is not the aim of Operation Sindoor: Ex-DGMO Anil Bhatt.
Operation Sindoor: Drones and the Future of Warfare
ED Cracks Down on TASMAC: Fresh Raids in Money Laundering Probe
Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Incident during Anti-Naxal Operation
Operation Sindoor: Drones Redefine Modern Warfare Paradigm