Massive Arrest Drive Nabs 25 in Jharkhand

A significant police operation unfolded in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, resulting in the arrest of 25 individuals with outstanding criminal cases, officials reported.

The extensive operation involved physical verification of a further 109 suspects against whom warrants or charge sheets had been filed.

Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat revealed that the two dozen teams, comprising 167 law enforcement personnel, orchestrated the raids to address district crime effectively.

