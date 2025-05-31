Left Menu

Elderly Neglect Sparks Human Rights Intervention in Gurugram

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has intervened in the neglect case of a 96-year-old man and his wife in Gurugram. The elderly couple, neglected by their son, face severe emotional and physical distress. Authorities are directed to assess their needs and ensure their dignity and rights are protected.

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken action regarding the concerning neglect of a 96-year-old man and his wife in Gurugram. The couple, allegedly abandoned by their son, is living in a residential flat with inadequate care, lacking proper medical supervision.

Following a complaint from their neighbors, the Commission has instructed Gurugram's district administration and health authorities to immediately perform medical, psychological, and social evaluations of the couple. This urgent intervention aims to safeguard their human rights and dignity.

Justice Lalit Batra, Chairperson of HHRC, emphasized the significance of upholding Article 21 of the Constitution, which ensures a dignified life. The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, is cited, with potential criminal charges if abandonment is confirmed. A multi-disciplinary team has been tasked with assessing the situation and reporting back before the next hearing in July 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

