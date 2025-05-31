Left Menu

Delhi's First 100 Days: Gupta's Transformative Agenda for Progress

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked her government's 100 days in power, focusing on public welfare and structural reforms. Accusations of civic neglect against the previous administration were made. Initiatives include cleaning the Yamuna, improving health infrastructure, and supporting women's empowerment under various schemes with substantial financial backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has presented her administration's achievements over the first 100 days in power, emphasizing a focus on public welfare and structural reform.

In a speech at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Gupta criticized the previous government for neglecting civic infrastructure while spotlighting her administration's initiatives, including Yamuna rejuvenation, improved health infrastructure, and slum development.

Gupta also underscored efforts concerning women's empowerment and environmental clean-up, citing specific financial allocations to drive these initiatives forward. This approach, she claims, reflects a government committed to transformative change and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

