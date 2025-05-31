Chhattisgarh Security Forces Thwart Major Naxal Plans

Security forces in Chhattisgarh have successfully obstructed a substantial Naxal plot to cause turmoil, recovering 10 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from Narayanpur district, as confirmed by an official on Saturday.

The joint operation, conducted by the District Reserve Guard and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, unearthed the IEDs nestled between the jungles of Gurmaka and Khodpar villages under the Kohkameta police jurisdiction, a day earlier, the official stated.

Targeting security personnel, these IEDs weighed over 5 kg each and were strategically placed along roads and dirt tracks in the Bastar region. Security forces have dismantled 33 such explosives in Narayanpur this year. Civilians are encouraged to report any suspicious sightings, with a reward of Rs 5000 offered for accurate information while maintaining informant confidentiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)