Merz's Washington Debut: A Diplomatic Test

Germany's newly appointed Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, is preparing for a crucial diplomatic journey to Washington. The visit, set for this Thursday, marks his inaugural trip to the United States since assuming office on May 6.

Merz is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, amidst simmering tensions between the long-standing trans-Atlantic partners. The discussions are expected to address contentious issues such as trade disputes and the ongoing Ukraine war.

This visit could play a critical role in shaping the dynamics of German-American relations during Merz's tenure. Observers are keenly watching to see how the Chancellor navigates these complex challenges on his international debut.

