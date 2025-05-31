Left Menu

Imphal River's Rising Waters: Manipur's Unfolding Crisis

The Imphal River in Manipur has risen to concerning levels, exacerbated by heavy rainfall and mismanagement under President's Rule. Congress criticizes the central government for failing to address the crisis effectively. Communities in flood-prone areas are advised to evacuate as waterlogging affects Imphal's normal life.

Imphal River's Rising Waters: Manipur's Unfolding Crisis
Concerns are mounting in Manipur over the rising waters of the Imphal River, with the Congress party labeling President's Rule as a 'failure' in addressing the crisis. Heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging in the state capital, Imphal, with authorities issuing flood warnings and advising evacuations.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, criticized the central government for its inaction, accusing discredited BJP MLAs of prioritizing political maneuvers over the people's plight. The rapidly increasing water levels in Imphal River, coupled with governance issues, have intensified local distress.

The Imphal valley has seen a worrying rise in various rivers besides the Imphal River, notably the Serou River. With rain persisting over recent days, residents in flood-prone regions are urged to evacuate as community efforts continue to alleviate the ongoing hardships.

