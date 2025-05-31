Left Menu

Delhi High Court Rejects Lalu Prasad's Plea in Corruption Case Amid Legal Battles

The Delhi High Court dismissed former railway minister Lalu Prasad's plea to halt trial court proceedings in the land-for-jobs scam. Prasad's petition to quash the FIR was noted, and a CBI response is awaited. Allegations involve Group D appointments in exchange for land during Lalu's tenure.

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by former railway minister Lalu Prasad, seeking to halt proceedings in a corruption case connected to the land-for-jobs scam. The case, lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation, has garnered significant attention, highlighting alleged malpractices during Prasad's tenure.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja, in his decision, stated there were no compelling reasons to stay the trial court proceedings. However, the court issued a notice to the CBI on Prasad's petition to quash the FIR and has requested a response within six weeks, with a further hearing set for August 12.

The case involves appointments to Group D positions within the West Central Zone of Indian Railways during Prasad's ministerial tenure. Allegedly, these appointments were made in exchange for land parcels transferred to Prasad's family or associates. The court's decision reflects ongoing legal challenges and scrutiny in the high-profile case.

