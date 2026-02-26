Nordic Energy Crisis: Investigating Foreign Threats

Authorities across the Nordic region are actively investigating a potential threat targeting their energy infrastructure, according to a recent report by Sweden's TV4. The threat is allegedly connected to a foreign power, based on anonymous sources speaking to the outlet.

Key agencies involved include Sweden's National Defence Radio Establishment (FRA), the nation's primary signals intelligence body. The FRA has yet to offer a detailed comment but committed to providing a comprehensive response soon.

Inquiries to other Nordic security bodies like Norway's PST and the Danish intelligence service have not yet been answered, highlighting the pressing nature of this unfolding situation. All eyes are now on the region's coordinated response to secure its critical energy systems.