Left Menu

Justice Served: Convicts Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime in Bihar

A Bihar court sentenced two men to death for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Dalit girl. The incident occurred in June 2023. The convicts, Sushil Kumar Rai and Om Prakash Jha, were also fined Rs 1.2 lakh each. Defense arguments were overruled in this 'rarest of the rare' case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madhubani | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:08 IST
Justice Served: Convicts Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Bihar's Madhubani district has issued a death sentence to two individuals convicted of raping and murdering an eight-year-old Dalit girl. The verdict was delivered on Saturday.

Special Judge for SC/ST cases, Syed Mohammad Fazlul Bari, imposed a Rs 1.2 lakh fine on convicts Sushil Kumar Rai and Om Prakash Jha. The heinous crime transpired on June 22, 2023, in the Jaynagar police station area.

Special public prosecutor Sapan Kumar Singh described it as a 'rarest of the rare' scenario, demanding the death penalty for the accused. The defense's arguments were dismissed, and the court upheld the prosecution's plea. Family members of the accused declined media interaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025