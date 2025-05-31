Justice Served: Convicts Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime in Bihar

A court in Bihar's Madhubani district has issued a death sentence to two individuals convicted of raping and murdering an eight-year-old Dalit girl. The verdict was delivered on Saturday.

Special Judge for SC/ST cases, Syed Mohammad Fazlul Bari, imposed a Rs 1.2 lakh fine on convicts Sushil Kumar Rai and Om Prakash Jha. The heinous crime transpired on June 22, 2023, in the Jaynagar police station area.

Special public prosecutor Sapan Kumar Singh described it as a 'rarest of the rare' scenario, demanding the death penalty for the accused. The defense's arguments were dismissed, and the court upheld the prosecution's plea. Family members of the accused declined media interaction.

