Operation Shield: Gujarat Braces for Emergencies

Gujarat conducted mock civil defense drills under 'Operation Shield' on Saturday, aiming to ensure both citizens and administration are adequately prepared for emergencies, an official reported.

Activities included air raid simulations, blackout protocols, and volunteer mobilization at Ahmedabad's Sadar Bazar Cantonment, emphasizing readiness in areas near Pakistan.

This exercise follows Operation Sindoor, triggered by the April 22 Pahalgam attack that saw Indian forces target terror threats in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Although Pakistan retaliated, Indian forces successfully mitigated their missile and drone responses.

