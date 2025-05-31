Operation Shield: Gujarat Braces for Emergencies

Left Menu

Operation Shield's mock drills in Gujarat prepared citizens and administration for emergencies with activities like air raid simulations and blackout protocols. It follows Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure after the Pahalgam attack. Despite Pakistan's response with drones and missiles, Indian forces thwarted their attempts.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Gujarat conducted mock civil defense drills under 'Operation Shield' on Saturday, aiming to ensure both citizens and administration are adequately prepared for emergencies, an official reported.

Activities included air raid simulations, blackout protocols, and volunteer mobilization at Ahmedabad's Sadar Bazar Cantonment, emphasizing readiness in areas near Pakistan.

This exercise follows Operation Sindoor, triggered by the April 22 Pahalgam attack that saw Indian forces target terror threats in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Although Pakistan retaliated, Indian forces successfully mitigated their missile and drone responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

