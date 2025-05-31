Operation Shield: Gujarat Braces for Emergencies
Operation Shield's mock drills in Gujarat prepared citizens and administration for emergencies with activities like air raid simulations and blackout protocols. It follows Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure after the Pahalgam attack. Despite Pakistan's response with drones and missiles, Indian forces thwarted their attempts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Gujarat conducted mock civil defense drills under 'Operation Shield' on Saturday, aiming to ensure both citizens and administration are adequately prepared for emergencies, an official reported.
Activities included air raid simulations, blackout protocols, and volunteer mobilization at Ahmedabad's Sadar Bazar Cantonment, emphasizing readiness in areas near Pakistan.
This exercise follows Operation Sindoor, triggered by the April 22 Pahalgam attack that saw Indian forces target terror threats in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Although Pakistan retaliated, Indian forces successfully mitigated their missile and drone responses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Leads Historic 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' Celebrating Operation Sindoor
Uttarakhand CM Celebrates 'Operation Sindoor' Success
Shashi Tharoor to Lead Diplomatic Outreach Post Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor: A Bold Move Against Terrorism
BJP Criticizes Congress MLA for Questioning Operation Sindoor