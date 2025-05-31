Jammu and Kashmir: Rejuvenating Development Under Omar Abdullah's Leadership
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah highlights efforts by the Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir to restore development momentum. Addressing setbacks from past governance, the focus is on inclusive governance and women's empowerment to build a prosperous future for the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In a rally addressing the women's wing of the National Conference (NC), party president Farooq Abdullah emphasized the ongoing efforts of the Omar Abdullah administration to restore the lost development momentum in Jammu and Kashmir.
He pointed to past undemocratic governance and bureaucratic stagnation as significant hurdles that hampered progress, praising the current government's approach to dismantling these inefficiencies.
Abdullah stressed the need for inclusive governance, championing women's empowerment and underlining the critical role that women play in the political tapestry of Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inside the Development of India's Akash Missile: An Interview with Prahlada Ramarao
Arunachal Pradesh Shines: A Testament to Development under Modi's Leadership
Delhi Government Focuses on Rural Development Amidst Criticism
Finance Commission Delegation's Spiritual and Developmental Tour in Uttar Pradesh
Arab Economic and Social Development Summit: A New Era of Integration and Innovation