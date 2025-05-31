Jammu and Kashmir: Rejuvenating Development Under Omar Abdullah's Leadership

In a rally addressing the women's wing of the National Conference (NC), party president Farooq Abdullah emphasized the ongoing efforts of the Omar Abdullah administration to restore the lost development momentum in Jammu and Kashmir.

He pointed to past undemocratic governance and bureaucratic stagnation as significant hurdles that hampered progress, praising the current government's approach to dismantling these inefficiencies.

Abdullah stressed the need for inclusive governance, championing women's empowerment and underlining the critical role that women play in the political tapestry of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)