Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh: DGP's Disc Award Controversy
The decision to confer the Director General of Police Disc Award on 172 officers was withdrawn following DGP Atul Verma's retirement. Verma, involved in a controversy linked to a high-profile case transfer, faced criticism from officials, leading to an upheaval in the Himachal Pradesh police department.
Shimla | Updated: 01-06-2025 00:43 IST
- Country:
- India
The Director General of Police Disc Award, intended for 172 exemplary police officers, was revoked on Saturday soon after DGP Atul Verma's retirement.
This bizarre turn of events follows a contentious backdrop wherein Verma, serving since 2024 as the DGP, had his orders and an accompanying Facebook post withdrawn.
The developments arise amid criticism from Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, displeased with Verma over his handling of the HPPCL chief engineer death case, and the counter-allegations involving Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Sharma and Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.
