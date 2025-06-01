Ceasefire Proposals Collide Amid Rising Tensions in Gaza

Hamas is demanding changes to the latest US ceasefire proposal concerning Gaza, a Hamas official revealed to The Associated Press, labeling the US reaction as 'totally unacceptable.' The discord comes as the long-standing conflict marches towards two years, amplifying distress among Palestinians and hostage kin.

The disclosed adjustments emphasize ensuring US guarantees, hostage release timing, aid distribution, and Israeli withdrawal. A Hamas statement outlined goals for a lasting ceasefire and notable prisoner exchanges, but US Envoy Steve Witkoff proposed a 60-day temporary solution.

Assuring the urgency of the situation, the UN World Food Program reports critical hunger conditions due to ongoing blockades, despite recent aid shipments. The disquiet is further fueled by incidents of aid truck looting, as both the newly introduced Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and Israeli offensives extend their reach.