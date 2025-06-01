Left Menu

Tragic Aid Distribution Turns Deadly in Gaza

In Gaza, at least 21 individuals were killed while seeking aid from an Israeli-backed foundation. Conflicting reports suggest Israeli troops fired on crowds, although the foundation denies any wrongdoing. Before this incident, six had been killed and over 50 wounded. The foundation's security did not reportedly fire on crowds.

Rafah | Updated: 01-06-2025 11:02 IST
Tragedy struck in the Gaza Strip as at least 21 people were killed during an aid distribution event by an Israeli-backed foundation, according to the Red Cross-operated hospital in the area which received the bodies. Another 175 individuals were injured during the chaos, with eyewitness reports alleging Israeli troops opened fire on the crowds.

Security issues have plagued the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's aid efforts, and Sunday's incident adds to a troubling tally. Before the day's horrific turn of events, reports indicated six fatalities and more than 50 injuries linked to tension-filled aid distributions.

The foundation claims that private security at the site did not engage with the crowds, and the Israeli military has admitted to using warning shots. In response to reports of mass casualties and disorder, the foundation insisted they had distributed aid without incident, dismissing claims of tragic consequences as false.

