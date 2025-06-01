Tragic Love Affair Turns Fatal in Delhi
A 32-year-old homemaker in Delhi's Baljeet Nagar was murdered allegedly by her lover, Dharmendra Kumar, after a quarrel escalated. The police were alerted to the incident on Saturday at 4 pm. The suspect, employed at a printing press, has been arrested and faces several charges.
A 32-year-old woman was reportedly strangled to death in Delhi's Baljeet Nagar, according to police statements released on Sunday.
The grim discovery unfolded around 4 pm on Saturday following alerts received by the police. The victim was described as a homemaker, with her spouse employed at a Kirti Nagar furniture shop.
Preliminary investigations unveiled an illicit relationship with Dharmendra Kumar, 28. During a dispute, Kumar purportedly killed the woman by strangulation. He has been detained and charged accordingly by the police.
