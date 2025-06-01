Left Menu

Tragic Love Affair Turns Fatal in Delhi

A 32-year-old homemaker in Delhi's Baljeet Nagar was murdered allegedly by her lover, Dharmendra Kumar, after a quarrel escalated. The police were alerted to the incident on Saturday at 4 pm. The suspect, employed at a printing press, has been arrested and faces several charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:42 IST
Tragic Love Affair Turns Fatal in Delhi
incident
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old woman was reportedly strangled to death in Delhi's Baljeet Nagar, according to police statements released on Sunday.

The grim discovery unfolded around 4 pm on Saturday following alerts received by the police. The victim was described as a homemaker, with her spouse employed at a Kirti Nagar furniture shop.

Preliminary investigations unveiled an illicit relationship with Dharmendra Kumar, 28. During a dispute, Kumar purportedly killed the woman by strangulation. He has been detained and charged accordingly by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025