Tragic Death of Young Rape Victim Sparks Outrage in Bihar

A young girl from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, who was brutally attacked following a rape incident, passed away on Sunday at a state-run hospital, according to police reports. The tragic event has spotlighted alleged systemic failures in both law enforcement and healthcare in Bihar.

On May 26, the minor was raped in her village and subsequently transported to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in critical condition. However, she was reportedly left waiting for hours in an ambulance due to a lack of available hospital beds, claimed state Congress president Rajesh Ram.

The delay and subsequent death of the victim have sparked accusations against the NDA-led state government and the PMCH administration for negligence. Despite allegations of neglect, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey was unavailable for comments. The accused, who attempted to murder the victim after the assault, has been apprehended by the police.