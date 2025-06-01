Tragic Attack Near Gaza Aid Point as Ceasefire Efforts Fail

In a wave of escalating tension, an alleged Israeli attack on a U.S.-run aid distribution site in Gaza killed at least 31 people, igniting a torrent of blame between Israel and Hamas over faltering ceasefire talks. Among the casualties were many who had gathered in hope of essential supplies as the conflict sees no end.

The site in Rafah, and another in central Gaza, both managed by the U.S.-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, have become epicenters of tragedy, sparking international scrutiny. The Red Crescent reported significant injuries, as medics rushed to treat victims amid disputed narratives of the attack.

GHF, accused of operating as a 'weapon of war,' faced criticism, while Israel and Hamas continued finger-pointing over the ceasefire stalemate. With humanitarian aid turning into a deadly endeavor, the conflict leaves Gaza's civilians in greater peril, underlining the profound humanitarian crisis.