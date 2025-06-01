Turmoil at Aid Distribution: Gaza-Rafah Tragedy Amid Ceasefire Talks

An alleged Israeli strike near a U.S. charity-run aid station in Rafah claimed 31 lives, according to Gaza health authorities, exacerbating the volatile security landscape. The incident occurred during attempts to establish a ceasefire amid mutual blame between Hamas and Israel.

Local officials and emergency responders reported numerous casualties, including fatalities, urging people to avoid the area. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, managing the site, refuted accusations of casualties at their operations, claiming peaceful aid delivery.

The tragic event coincided with stalled ceasefire negotiations led by Arab and U.S. mediators. Amid continuous bloodshed, Israel dismisses Hamas's conditions for truce while Gaza remains in a humanitarian crisis.

