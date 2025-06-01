Turmoil at Aid Distribution: Gaza-Rafah Tragedy Amid Ceasefire Talks
An alleged Israeli attack near a U.S.-based aid distribution site in Rafah, Gaza, claimed 31 lives, intensifying the already complex security situation. Amid faltering ceasefire negotiations, Hamas accuses Israel of exploiting aid sites as 'death traps.' The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation denies involvement in the casualties.
An alleged Israeli strike near a U.S. charity-run aid station in Rafah claimed 31 lives, according to Gaza health authorities, exacerbating the volatile security landscape. The incident occurred during attempts to establish a ceasefire amid mutual blame between Hamas and Israel.
Local officials and emergency responders reported numerous casualties, including fatalities, urging people to avoid the area. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, managing the site, refuted accusations of casualties at their operations, claiming peaceful aid delivery.
The tragic event coincided with stalled ceasefire negotiations led by Arab and U.S. mediators. Amid continuous bloodshed, Israel dismisses Hamas's conditions for truce while Gaza remains in a humanitarian crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
