Mystery Unfolds as Assistant Sub-Inspector Found Dead on Highway

An assistant sub-inspector named Pabitra Golapi was found dead on National Highway 26 in Kalahandi, Odisha. His burnt motorcycle was nearby. Eyewitnesses suggest the motorcycle hit a parked truck, igniting a fire. An investigation is underway to determine the precise cause of death.

A tragic incident has gripped the Kalahandi district in Odisha, where the charred body of an assistant sub-inspector was discovered on National Highway 26 over the weekend.

The deceased, Pabitra Golapi from the Borigumma area in Koraput district, had been serving at the Bhawanipatna reserve police office. His burnt motorcycle lay close by, hinting at a fatal crash.

Inspector-in-charge Sesadev Behera mentioned that witnesses reported Golapi's motorcycle collided with a stationary truck, resulting in a fire. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full story, with a scientific team collecting evidence from the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

