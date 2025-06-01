Mexico's Historic Judicial Elections: Transforming the Court Landscape

Mexico is set to hold its inaugural judicial elections on Sunday, a move that has generated considerable controversy and confusion among voters. The elections, aimed at overhauling the country's court system, are perceived by some as an attempt by the ruling Morena party to consolidate political control.

Under the new process, over 7,700 candidates will compete for more than 2,600 judicial positions, a shift from the previous merit-based appointment system. Critics argue that this electoral method could harm democracy and expose the judiciary to organized crime and corruption.

Voter confusion is rampant, with many Mexicans struggling to navigate the complex and hastily arranged voting process. Concerns have been raised over the lack of clear candidate information and potential manipulation by political parties seeking to influence the outcome.

