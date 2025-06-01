Wave of Robbery Unearthed: Four Arrested in High-Stakes Cases
Four individuals were arrested in two separate robbery incidents in Delhi. Police recovered stolen items and cash, including gold chains and a semi-automatic pistol. Investigations continue as both pairs of suspects, caught through diligent police work, confessed to their crimes after being apprehended.
- Country:
- India
In a series of coordinated efforts, police made significant headway by arresting four individuals responsible for two major robbery cases in Delhi. Authorities recovered stolen items and vehicles used during the crimes.
The first incident occurred in Pul Prahladpur, where two youth, Sabir and Shahid, were taken into custody. They confessed to robbing gold chains valued at Rs 5.5 lakh. Shahid was previously linked to a 2022 theft case.
A second robbery took place in Dayalpur, where Mukul, a resident running an SBI service point, fell victim. Investigations led to the arrests of Rizwan and Ashif, with Rs 25,000 in cash and a semi-automatic pistol recovered. Efforts to fully investigate these cases are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- robbery
- arrests
- Delhi
- police
- stolen
- jewellery
- cash
- gold chains
- CCTV
- investigation
ALSO READ
Delhi's New Ayushman Cards Initiative Empowers Seniors with Cashless Healthcare
SEBI Streamlines Cash Flow Disclosure in Corporate Bond Market
Bold Break-In: Rifles Stolen from Bihar Government Office
Supreme Court to Address Plea Against Justice Yashwant Varma in Cash Discovery Case
Rediscovered Legacy: Jim Morrison's Stolen Bust Found After Decades