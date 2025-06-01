Wave of Robbery Unearthed: Four Arrested in High-Stakes Cases

In a series of coordinated efforts, police made significant headway by arresting four individuals responsible for two major robbery cases in Delhi. Authorities recovered stolen items and vehicles used during the crimes.

The first incident occurred in Pul Prahladpur, where two youth, Sabir and Shahid, were taken into custody. They confessed to robbing gold chains valued at Rs 5.5 lakh. Shahid was previously linked to a 2022 theft case.

A second robbery took place in Dayalpur, where Mukul, a resident running an SBI service point, fell victim. Investigations led to the arrests of Rizwan and Ashif, with Rs 25,000 in cash and a semi-automatic pistol recovered. Efforts to fully investigate these cases are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)