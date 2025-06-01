U.S. Court Reinstates Conviction in College Admissions Scandal

In a high-profile reversal, a U.S. appeals court has reinstated the bribery conviction of Jovan Vavic, a former water polo coach at the University of Southern California, involved in the 'Varsity Blues' college admissions scandal.

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined that the original trial judge wrongly overturned a 2022 jury verdict finding Vavic guilty of federal programs bribery. The decision underscores ongoing concerns about fraudulent admissions practices within prestigious colleges.

This ruling reinforces the judicial system's commitment to upholding integrity in higher education, setting a precedent for addressing future allegations of fraud in college admissions processes.