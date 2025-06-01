Controversial Arrest: Sacked Officer Ranjeet Kasle Detained in Major Police Operation
Former Maharashtra police sub-inspector Ranjeet Kasle, known for making serious allegations and inflammatory statements, has been arrested in Delhi. He faces charges of defamation, spreading communal hatred, and criminal activity under various legal provisions. An inquiry highlighted his previous claims of a 'contract' against Walmik Karad.
Ranjeet Kasle, a former Maharashtra police sub-inspector, has been apprehended in Delhi following allegations of spreading communal disharmony and defamation, according to a police spokesperson. The arrest, executed by the Mumbai police's crime branch, involves serious offenses including objectionable online content.
The former officer, notorious for accusing high-profile individuals of plotting violent acts, was picked up on Friday. His arrest stems from a complaint lodged by a Mumbai-based social activist. Earlier this year, Kasle was dismissed from police service under a constitutional provision allowing immediate removal without preliminary hearings.
Kasle's past includes claims of receiving a 'contract' to execute Walmik Karad, associated with the gruesome murder of village head Santosh Deshmukh, who was killed potentially due to his opposition to an extortion plot targeting an energy firm. Additional charges against Kasle are filed in multiple locations.
