Controversial Arrest: Sacked Officer Ranjeet Kasle Detained in Major Police Operation

Ranjeet Kasle, a former Maharashtra police sub-inspector, has been apprehended in Delhi following allegations of spreading communal disharmony and defamation, according to a police spokesperson. The arrest, executed by the Mumbai police's crime branch, involves serious offenses including objectionable online content.

The former officer, notorious for accusing high-profile individuals of plotting violent acts, was picked up on Friday. His arrest stems from a complaint lodged by a Mumbai-based social activist. Earlier this year, Kasle was dismissed from police service under a constitutional provision allowing immediate removal without preliminary hearings.

Kasle's past includes claims of receiving a 'contract' to execute Walmik Karad, associated with the gruesome murder of village head Santosh Deshmukh, who was killed potentially due to his opposition to an extortion plot targeting an energy firm. Additional charges against Kasle are filed in multiple locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)