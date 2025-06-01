Left Menu

AIMIM Stands Firm: Waqf Rights Unyielding

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has reinforced the party's commitment to defending Waqf rights, in response to the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Addressing a protest organized by AIMPLB, he criticized the legislation for undermining Waqf properties and vowed to fight within democratic and legal means.

  • Country:
  • India

Akbaruddin Owaisi, a prominent leader of AIMIM, reaffirmed his party's determination to protect Waqf rights amid controversy over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Speaking at a protest organized by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Owaisi made it clear that Muslims won't relinquish their claims on Waqf.

The gathering at Dharna Chowk saw Owaisi, younger brother of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, addressing a crowd about the legislative changes he believes are detrimental. He criticized the government's attempts to undermine their morale through the law and vowed continued resistance.

Owaisi alleged the amendment's true aim was to destroy Waqf properties rather than safeguard them, calling for its repeal. He emphasized fighting for rights under the framework of democracy and law, highlighting the unwavering spirit of the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

