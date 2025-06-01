Punjab Police Thwarts ISI-Linked Terror and Extortion Plot
The Punjab Police has dismantled a terror and extortion module linked to the ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International with the arrest of two men. The suspects were involved in an extortion racket targeting individuals in Punjab. Further investigations are ongoing to completely dismantle this terror network.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Police announced on Sunday that they have successfully dismantled a terror and extortion module associated with Babbar Khalsa International, a group backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The operation led to the arrest of two men.
Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav revealed that Jeevan Fauji, a BKI operative, was orchestrating an extortion racket aimed at individuals in Punjab's border districts. Two associates, Karajpreet Singh and Gurlal Singh, were apprehended.
During an intelligence-led operation, police seized a .30-bore pistol. The DGP detailed how Fauji instructed his associates to attack a furniture shop, as part of a broader extortion strategy aimed at demanding ransom from the shop owner's relative in Canada. Investigations are ongoing to fully dismantle the network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab Police
- terror module
- ISI
- Babbar Khalsa
- extortion
- Pakistan
- Fauji
- arrest
- Amritsar
- intelligence
ALSO READ
India's Diplomatic Offensive: MPs Set to Expose Pakistan's Terror Ties Globally
Espionage Scandal Unveiled: Arrests in Haryana and Punjab for Leaking Secrets to Pakistan
India's Diplomatic Offensive: MPs to Expose Pakistan's Terror Links Globally
India Amplifies Global Push Against Pakistan's Terror Support
Pakistan has become threat to humanity by training, financing and arming terrorists, says AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.