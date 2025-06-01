Left Menu

Punjab Police Thwarts ISI-Linked Terror and Extortion Plot

The Punjab Police has dismantled a terror and extortion module linked to the ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International with the arrest of two men. The suspects were involved in an extortion racket targeting individuals in Punjab. Further investigations are ongoing to completely dismantle this terror network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police announced on Sunday that they have successfully dismantled a terror and extortion module associated with Babbar Khalsa International, a group backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The operation led to the arrest of two men.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav revealed that Jeevan Fauji, a BKI operative, was orchestrating an extortion racket aimed at individuals in Punjab's border districts. Two associates, Karajpreet Singh and Gurlal Singh, were apprehended.

During an intelligence-led operation, police seized a .30-bore pistol. The DGP detailed how Fauji instructed his associates to attack a furniture shop, as part of a broader extortion strategy aimed at demanding ransom from the shop owner's relative in Canada. Investigations are ongoing to fully dismantle the network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

