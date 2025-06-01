Punjab Police Thwarts ISI-Linked Terror and Extortion Plot

The Punjab Police announced on Sunday that they have successfully dismantled a terror and extortion module associated with Babbar Khalsa International, a group backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The operation led to the arrest of two men.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav revealed that Jeevan Fauji, a BKI operative, was orchestrating an extortion racket aimed at individuals in Punjab's border districts. Two associates, Karajpreet Singh and Gurlal Singh, were apprehended.

During an intelligence-led operation, police seized a .30-bore pistol. The DGP detailed how Fauji instructed his associates to attack a furniture shop, as part of a broader extortion strategy aimed at demanding ransom from the shop owner's relative in Canada. Investigations are ongoing to fully dismantle the network.

(With inputs from agencies.)