Swift Police Action: Sisters Rescued from Abduction

In a swift police operation, two minor sisters were rescued within hours of their abduction outside the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, authorities disclosed on Sunday.

The suspect, Sanjay Chouhan, was apprehended during the operation, with further investigation currently underway, confirmed a police spokesperson.

The police were alerted by the distressed father, who discovered his daughters missing after returning from a court hearing. Thanks to the efforts led by Janipur SHO Vikram Sharma and Sub-Inspector Manzoor Wani, the girls were safely returned to their family.