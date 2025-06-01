Swift Police Action: Sisters Rescued from Abduction
Two young sisters were abducted outside the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and rescued within four hours. The police arrested the suspect, Sanjay Chouhan, and are investigating further. The father reported the abduction when he and his wife found their daughters missing after attending a court hearing.
In a swift police operation, two minor sisters were rescued within hours of their abduction outside the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, authorities disclosed on Sunday.
The suspect, Sanjay Chouhan, was apprehended during the operation, with further investigation currently underway, confirmed a police spokesperson.
The police were alerted by the distressed father, who discovered his daughters missing after returning from a court hearing. Thanks to the efforts led by Janipur SHO Vikram Sharma and Sub-Inspector Manzoor Wani, the girls were safely returned to their family.
