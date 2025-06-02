Left Menu

Saudi Annuls Israel's Veto on Arab Ministers' Visit

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister criticized Israel for refusing to allow Arab ministers' delegation into the West Bank, describing it as extreme and anti-peace. This refusal aligns with Israel's stance against the establishment of a Palestinian state, despite international support for the two-state solution.

02-06-2025
In a significant diplomatic clash, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, slammed Israel's decision to bar an Arab ministers' delegation from visiting the occupied West Bank, labeling it as a demonstration of extremism and a rejection of peace.

During a press briefing in Amman with foreign ministers from Jordan, Egypt, and Bahrain, Al-Saud emphasized the need to intensify international diplomatic efforts to counter Israel's stance. The blocked visit, which was set to include ministers from several Arab nations, was intended to discuss establishing a Palestinian state.

The refusal has drawn criticism and increased international pressure on Israel, which already faces calls from the UN and European nations for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, envisaging independent neighboring states of Israel and Palestine.

