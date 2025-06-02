Tragic Blaze in Guanajuato Rehab Center

A tragic fire engulfed a drug rehabilitation center in Guanajuato, Mexico, where 12 individuals lost their lives and at least three others were injured, according to reports on Sunday. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the inferno, which erupted early morning in San Jose Iturbe.

The municipal government expressed condolences to the families of the victims, emphasizing its commitment to support them during this difficult time. They assured financial assistance for the funeral expenses of those who perished.

Local media reported that the victims had been locked inside the facility. This incident follows a similar tragedy in February, when five people died in a fire at another rehab center in Mexico City, highlighting ongoing safety concerns.