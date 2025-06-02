Left Menu

Ukrainian Land Forces Chief Resigns Amid Military Tragedy

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, commander of Ukraine's land forces, has resigned following a missile strike at a military training site that resulted in 12 deaths. In response to the tragedy, President Zelenskiy plans to convene senior military officials to discuss the incident and prevent further casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 03:32 IST
Ukraine's top land forces commander, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, announced his resignation on Sunday following a deadly missile strike on a military training facility. This decision comes in the wake of a tragic attack that claimed the lives of 12 soldiers and left 60 wounded.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Drapatyi cited a personal sense of responsibility for the incident, which took place at the 239th training ground. The attack targeted young soldiers in a training battalion, many of whom were in shelters and were undergoing military training.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy responded by calling for a meeting of senior military figures, including top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi. The meeting, expected after the Defence Minister's return from Turkey, aims to evaluate the circumstances of the strike and strategize ways to protect military personnel in future.

