Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls For Strategic Use Of Iran Changes Amidst Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed that recent U.S. and Israeli actions in Iran should be strategically utilized to aid the Iranian populace subjected to government violence. He emphasized Iran's controversial role in global conflicts and highlighted Russian drone warfare employed against Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 01:48 IST
Zelenskiy Calls For Strategic Use Of Iran Changes Amidst Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Sunday for the strategic use of recent changes in Iran instigated by U.S. and Israeli actions, suggesting they could benefit those suffering under Iranian regime violence. In his nightly address, Zelenskiy accused Iran's leadership of killing 'tens of thousands' amid protest crackdowns.

Zelenskiy criticized Iran's supply of attack drones to Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, and its role in regional wars. He stressed the importance of utilizing the current moment for change, highlighting the prolonged suffering of the Iranian people under their regime.

He reiterated his belief, first stated on Saturday, in the efficacy of U.S. resolve, crediting it with tangible results. Zelenskiy expressed gratitude towards those attempting to prevent the escalation of war and warned Russia to learn from Iran's example, emphasizing the inevitability of justice.

TRENDING

1
Clash of Titans: Middle East in Crisis After Khamenei's Assassination

Clash of Titans: Middle East in Crisis After Khamenei's Assassination

 Global
2
E-3 Responds to Middle East Tensions Escalation

E-3 Responds to Middle East Tensions Escalation

 France
3
Aftershock: U.S. Strikes and Iran's Uncertain Future

Aftershock: U.S. Strikes and Iran's Uncertain Future

 Global
4
Chaos Erupts in Dubai: Iranian Strikes Shake Emirati Calm

Chaos Erupts in Dubai: Iranian Strikes Shake Emirati Calm

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026