Zelenskiy Calls For Strategic Use Of Iran Changes Amidst Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Sunday for the strategic use of recent changes in Iran instigated by U.S. and Israeli actions, suggesting they could benefit those suffering under Iranian regime violence. In his nightly address, Zelenskiy accused Iran's leadership of killing 'tens of thousands' amid protest crackdowns.

Zelenskiy criticized Iran's supply of attack drones to Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, and its role in regional wars. He stressed the importance of utilizing the current moment for change, highlighting the prolonged suffering of the Iranian people under their regime.

He reiterated his belief, first stated on Saturday, in the efficacy of U.S. resolve, crediting it with tangible results. Zelenskiy expressed gratitude towards those attempting to prevent the escalation of war and warned Russia to learn from Iran's example, emphasizing the inevitability of justice.