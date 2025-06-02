Boulder Under Siege: Terror Strikes During Memorial Walk

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed on Sunday that the agency is actively investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. While details remain scarce, Patel used social media to assure the public that both FBI agents and local law enforcement are already on the scene and committed to keeping citizens informed as new information emerges.

CBS News, referencing eyewitness accounts, reported that a suspect wielding Molotov cocktails assaulted participants in a memorial walk commemorating Israeli hostages still in Gaza. The Boulder Police Department responded to reports of multiple victims in the city and has promised more information following a scheduled press conference at 4 p.m. Mountain Time (2200 GMT).

This violent incident arrives on the heels of another tragic event, where a Chicago-born shooter attacked Israeli embassy staff in Washington, D.C. The Washington shooting, positioned against a backdrop of growing polarization over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has contributed to the heightened tensions being felt nationwide.