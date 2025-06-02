Left Menu

DHS List of 'Sanctuary' Jurisdictions Sparks Controversy with Sheriffs

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security removed a controversial list of 'sanctuary' jurisdictions from its website following criticism from a sheriffs' association. The list, criticized for lack of transparency, was seen as potentially damaging to relationships with law enforcement. Despite removal, DHS plans continued updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 06:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has come under scrutiny after it removed a list of 'sanctuary' states, cities, and counties from its website. The move followed criticism from a sheriffs' association that the list, which labeled some jurisdictions as 'non-compliant,' could damage relationships between the federal government and law enforcement groups.

President Donald Trump's administration initially pushed for the list, which was published by DHS last Thursday. The National Sheriffs' Association, representing over 3,000 elected sheriffs, condemned the lack of transparency and accountability in its creation, arguing that it violated fundamental principles of trust and cooperation.

Local city leaders and immigrant advocates have questioned the sanctuary label, arguing it is politically motivated and threatens federal funding. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stated that the department would continue to track sanctuary cities, with ongoing updates planned. Despite the removal, the list remains accessible via the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine.

