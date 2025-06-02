Controversy Erupts Over Himachal Pradesh's Handling of Vimal Negi Case

A political storm has engulfed Himachal Pradesh's governance as opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur accused the state administration of obstructing a CBI investigation into the death of Vimal Negi, a senior official. Thakur alleges Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu influenced the handling of the case by Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.

These accusations come after the Himachal Pradesh High Court delegated the investigation to the CBI. Despite the court's orders, alleged non-compliance by the state has raised questions about potential political motivations and evidence tampering, particularly concerning a pen drive found on Negi's body.

Amidst claims of political maneuvering, Sukhu's government is under pressure to resolve internal discord. The tension has resulted in ACS Onkar Sharma, SP Gandhi, and DGP Atul Verma going on leave after Gandhi's controversial press conference, which criticized senior officers amid the ongoing probe.