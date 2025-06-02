Telangana's Journey: From Statehood to Success

On the occasion of Telangana's Statehood Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings, emphasizing the significant measures undertaken by the government to improve the 'ease of living' for residents.

The state of Telangana was officially formed in 2014, emerging from Andhra Pradesh after a prolonged struggle for statehood.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged Telangana's role in national progress over the past decade and expressed his wishes for the state's continued prosperity and success.