Left Menu

Telangana's Journey: From Statehood to Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Telangana on its Statehood Day, highlighting the measures taken by his government to enhance the 'ease of living' for its inhabitants. Telangana became a state in 2014 after separating from Andhra Pradesh, following years of agitation for statehood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 09:14 IST
Telangana's Journey: From Statehood to Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Telangana's Statehood Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings, emphasizing the significant measures undertaken by the government to improve the 'ease of living' for residents.

The state of Telangana was officially formed in 2014, emerging from Andhra Pradesh after a prolonged struggle for statehood.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged Telangana's role in national progress over the past decade and expressed his wishes for the state's continued prosperity and success.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025