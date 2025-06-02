Telangana's Journey: From Statehood to Success
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Telangana on its Statehood Day, highlighting the measures taken by his government to enhance the 'ease of living' for its inhabitants. Telangana became a state in 2014 after separating from Andhra Pradesh, following years of agitation for statehood.
On the occasion of Telangana's Statehood Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings, emphasizing the significant measures undertaken by the government to improve the 'ease of living' for residents.
The state of Telangana was officially formed in 2014, emerging from Andhra Pradesh after a prolonged struggle for statehood.
Prime Minister Modi acknowledged Telangana's role in national progress over the past decade and expressed his wishes for the state's continued prosperity and success.
