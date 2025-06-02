Gnanasekaran's Conviction: Justice Served in Anna University Harassment Case
A Mahila Court sentenced Gnanasekaran to a minimum of 30 years in prison for sexually harassing a student at Anna University in December 2024. He faced 11 charges, all proven by the prosecution. The case sparked political controversy due to alleged links with the ruling DMK party.
A Mahila Court on Monday sentenced Gnanasekaran to a life term, serving at least 30 years, following his conviction for sexually harassing a student on Anna University campus in December of the previous year.
Despite pleas for leniency, citing him as his family's sole provider, the court dismissed his request, noting the gravity of the 11 charges, all supported by documentary and forensic evidence.
The conviction has been a politically charged issue, with debates over Gnanasekaran's alleged ties to the DMK, though party leaders refute close associations with the convicted man.
