Left Menu

Gnanasekaran's Conviction: Justice Served in Anna University Harassment Case

A Mahila Court sentenced Gnanasekaran to a minimum of 30 years in prison for sexually harassing a student at Anna University in December 2024. He faced 11 charges, all proven by the prosecution. The case sparked political controversy due to alleged links with the ruling DMK party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:49 IST
Gnanasekaran's Conviction: Justice Served in Anna University Harassment Case
Gnanasekaran
  • Country:
  • India

A Mahila Court on Monday sentenced Gnanasekaran to a life term, serving at least 30 years, following his conviction for sexually harassing a student on Anna University campus in December of the previous year.

Despite pleas for leniency, citing him as his family's sole provider, the court dismissed his request, noting the gravity of the 11 charges, all supported by documentary and forensic evidence.

The conviction has been a politically charged issue, with debates over Gnanasekaran's alleged ties to the DMK, though party leaders refute close associations with the convicted man.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025