Ukraine Strikes: Major Blow to Russian Air Power
Ukraine claimed significant success in its ongoing conflict with Russia by reportedly destroying 13 Russian planes in a recent attack. Additional aircraft were also damaged according to Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation. The incident was shared on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko.
In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukraine has reportedly destroyed 13 Russian planes during an attack on Russian air bases, according to Ukraine's national security and defence council.
Andriy Kovalenko, who leads Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, confirmed the development, noting that additional planes sustained damage.
The announcement was made in a post on the widely-used Telegram messaging platform, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the region.
