RSS Infiltration Allegations Rock Indian Historical Research

The Congress has accused the RSS of systematically infiltrating professional institutions like the Indian Council of Historical Research, allegedly destroying them. They cited a Rs 14 crore scam involving the RSS outfit Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana being investigated by the Central Vigilance Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:04 IST
RSS Infiltration Allegations Rock Indian Historical Research
The Congress party on Monday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of systematically infiltrating professional institutions, including the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), leading to their deterioration. General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted alleged irregularities being investigated by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

Ramesh claimed that since May 2014, there has been systematic RSS infiltration, particularly citing the ICHR. He alleged that activists in the group are indicted by the CVC for financial misconduct involving a Rs 14 crore scam, which is significant for the council.

According to media reports, a central figure in the alleged scam is the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana (ABISY). Ramesh also alleged that other prestigious institutions and universities face similar risks. The CVC has reportedly advised government action against some ABISY members, though ICHR and ABISY have yet to comment.

