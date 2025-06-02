Left Menu

Hotel Owner Arrested in Human Trafficking Case

A hotel owner in Jabalpur, associated with BJP, was arrested for allegedly forcing a woman from Assam into prostitution. His accomplice remains at large. The victim, originally from Assam, filed a complaint leading to the arrest. BJP plans to suspend the accused's primary membership.

Updated: 02-06-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:26 IST
In a shocking development in Jabalpur, a hotel owner has been arrested for his alleged involvement in forcing a woman from Assam into prostitution. The accused, Atul Chourasia, affiliated with BJP, was taken into custody late Sunday.

Police are currently searching for his accomplice, Mathura Prasad Dubey, who remains at large. The victim, originally hailing from Assam, moved to Jabalpur in search of work and claims she was coerced into the sex trade a year and a half ago.

Jabalpur City BJP president Ratnesh Sonkar confirmed that Chourasia holds no official party post, but a meeting will be convened to discuss his suspension from party membership. The accused has been charged under various sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

