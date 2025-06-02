Karnataka Initiates Anti-Communal Task Force Amid Rising Tensions

In response to recent killings in Mangaluru and wider Karnataka, Home Minister G Parameshwara assured on Monday that the government is taking serious measures to address the issue.

Speaking to media in Tumakuru, Parameshwara stressed the swift action following the murder of activist Suhas Shetty and Abdul Rahiman. He cited visits from officials including District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

An anti-communal task force is being formed, operational within ten days across three coastal districts. The force will be well-equipped and trained, with a focus on maintaining communal harmony.

Parameshwara clarified the force will not target any specific community. He dispelled rumors of bias, asserting that all crimes will be tackled without prejudice, whether they involve Hindus or Muslims.

With recent law and order incidents under sharp scrutiny, the Home Minister reiterated Karnataka's reputation as a safe state while acknowledging isolated violent events. He emphasized ongoing efforts in solving murder cases, indicating a reduction in crime rates from previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)