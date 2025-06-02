Left Menu

UP's new DGP Rajeev Krishna outlines roadmap to improve policing

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-06-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 17:19 IST
UP's new DGP Rajeev Krishna outlines roadmap to improve policing
  • Country:
  • India

Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna on Monday unveiled a 10-point agenda to elevate policing standards in the state, underlining that police will maintain an uncompromising stance against criminals.

Addressing his first press conference here, the 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer said he will focus on ensuring women's safety, tackling cybercrime and addressing public complaints.

Krishna also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for trusting him to lead the world's largest police force.

''This is a huge responsibility and I am committed to taking Uttar Pradesh Police to unprecedented heights of excellence,'' he said.

''In the last eight years, under the energetic leadership and clear vision of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, the direction of policing in the state has remained consistent. I will continue on this path with renewed strategic focus and enthusiasm,'' he added.

Krishna unveiled a comprehensive 10-point agenda to elevate policing standards in the state.

He said police will maintain an uncompromising stance against criminals, especially organised crime networks.

''Zero tolerance towards crime will remain the bedrock of our law enforcement strategy. We aim to create a secure environment for all citizens,'' he said.

Underlining the urgent need to address crimes against women, Krishna said special focus will be on its prevention and redressal.

''Our initiatives will be directed at empowering women and reinforcing their sense of safety,'' he said.

The DGP further said that responsive and sensitive handling of public grievances will be a top priority.

''We will ensure that every voice is heard and every complaint is resolved empathetically and swiftly,'' he said.

Krishna warned that any disruption will be dealt with firmly. He also identified cybercrime as a growing challenge, especially in the post-Covid era.

''We have strengthened our cyber infrastructure and will further modernise it using advanced technologies,'' he noted.

Krishna took charge as DGP on May 31, replacing Prashant Kumar on his superannuation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025