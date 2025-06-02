Left Menu

Properties of three drug peddlers attached in JK's Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-06-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 18:00 IST
Properties of three drug peddlers attached in JK's Samba
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached three houses, with a total value of Rs 81 lakh, belonging to three notorious drug peddlers in Samba district, officials said.

They identified the drug peddlers as Mohd Younus, Masoom Ali alias Kala and Shamas Din alias Bachu, all residents of Rakh Barotian village of Vijaypur tehsil.

The three houses were attached under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the officials, the three accused were named in separate FIRs registered under the NDPS Act at Vijaypur police station in 2023 and 2025. Their houses were identified as illegally acquired property during an investigation by police.

The properties were prima facie acquired by the accused using funds generated from illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025