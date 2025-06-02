Left Menu

India, Japan to deepen maritime relations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 18:33 IST
India, Japan to deepen maritime relations
  • Country:
  • India

India and Japan on Monday agreed to deepen maritime relations for a sustainable, mutually beneficial future, according to an official statement.

In this regard, Union Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held bilateral talks with Japan's Vice Minister for International Affairs Terada Yoshimichi in Oslo, Norway, the statement said.

''With a goal to deepen the maritime relations between the two countries, the meeting entailed discussions on multiple areas, including investment by Japanese Shipyards, collaboration on port digitisation and green port initiatives, increase in R&D cooperation, upskilling human resources, and employment of Indian seafarers in Japan among others,'' it said.

Both ministers also discussed using sustainable technologies, disaster-resilient infrastructure, and enhanced connectivity to enable the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep Islands to be converted into 'Smart Islands'.

Further, the meeting noted increasing partnership between Indian and Japanese shipyards, including greenfield investment such as Imabari Shipbuilding in Andhra Pradesh, it added.

Sonowal expressed India's interest in leading Japanese shipbuilding companies such as Imabari Shipbuilding, JMUC, Kanagawa Dockyard, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to explore joint ventures and collaborative arrangements with Indian yards.

The minister said, ''Our collaboration under the Quad framework and the India-Japan-Australia Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI) reflects our shared commitment to strengthening regional maritime security and economic integration.'' Japan's Vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport & Tourism (MLIT) Terada Yoshimichi said Japan has been engaged in railway infrastructure development with India, but now it is interested in the maritime sector.

''Prospects of mutual collaboration in shipbuilding and training of seafarers were discussed and considered positively,'' the statement said.

Sonowal is on a five-day visit to Norway and Denmark beginning June 2 to strengthen maritime ties with these two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025