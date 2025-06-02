Left Menu

PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers' meeting, first after Operation Sindoor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 18:35 IST
PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers' meeting, first after Operation Sindoor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday, the first after India's punitive military action against Pakistan under Operation Sindoor launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sources said the ministers are likely to be given details of the operation, which is also expected to figure in the ruling BJP's programmes starting next week to mark the first anniversary of the Modi government in its third term.

Besides speaking on Operation Sindoor, the prime minister may give an overall highlight of his governance thrust in the council meeting as the ministers prepare to communicate with people across the country during the anniversary events.

India's precise strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir followed by its counterattack on the neighbouring country's military facilities, especially air bases, have been a highlight of Modi's recent speeches.

He has affirmed that Operation Sindoor has marked India's ''new normal'' in punishing terror acts linked to Pakistan and vowed to go after terrorists and their sponsors with equal ferocity in case of any future terror incidents on the Indian soil. The Council of Ministers, which generally meets in a few months but has no fixed frequency, unlike the Union Cabinet's, and key government policies are discussed threadbare in the presence of top bureaucrats. On April 22, terrorists shot down 26 civilians in the popular Kashmir destination, igniting nationwide outrage and calls for retribution.

