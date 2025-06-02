Ukraine says it hands Russia list of children it wants returned

Ukrainian delegates at peace talks in Istanbul on Monday handed over to Russian negotiators a list of children Kyiv wants Moscow to return to Ukraine, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said.

Ukrainian officials say there are hundreds of children who were forcibly removed from Ukrainian territory by Russian forces, and it wants them returned as part of a peace deal. Moscow says the children were moved to protect them from fighting.

