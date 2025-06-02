Left Menu

NDMC launches 'Recycle Mela' to promote sustainable waste practices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 19:21 IST
In a push towards environmental sustainability, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday launched the 'Recycle Mela' at Connaught Place here, ahead of World Environment Day 2025 on June 5.

The initiative's theme, ''From Awareness to Action,'' aims to encourage responsible waste management and support the global campaign to end plastic pollution. It has been launched in collaboration with the Why Waste Wednesdays Foundation, the NDMC said.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra inaugurated the event and emphasised the role of Swachhta Sevaks in maintaining cleanliness. He highlighted the NDMC's daily focus on four priorities: cleanliness, greenery, maintenance of roads and footpaths, and encroachment-free public spaces.

The chairman also unveiled the Recycle Mela action kit that offers step-by-step guidance and outreach material for organising local collection drives for plastic, paper, and e-waste.

Posters promoting a litter-free environment were released and distributed among shopkeepers for display, while Chandra also launched battery-operated litter carts and wet mopping trollies to improve cleanliness in NDMC markets.

A Swachh Bharat Harit Sapath (Green Pledge) was administered to citizens, sanitation workers, and officials, reinforcing the commitment to a cleaner New Delhi.

The Recycle Mela showcased a replicable model of civic action and public engagement, marking a meaningful step toward environmental responsibility and urban sustainability, it added.

