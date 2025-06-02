Russia handed Ukraine a memo on terms for ceasefire, Kremlin aide says
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 02-06-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 20:04 IST
Russian negotiators on Monday handed a detailed memorandum to their Ukrainian counterparts outlining Moscow's terms for a full ceasefire, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky told reporters after talks in Istanbul.
Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, also said Russia had suggested a ceasefire of two to three days in certain areas.
