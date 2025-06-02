Left Menu

Focus on intensifying campaign to make Himachal drug-free state: DGP Ashok Tewari

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-06-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 23:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Focus would be on intensifying the campaign to make Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state, said Director General (State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau) Ashok Tiwari, who assumed additional charge as the state's Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday.

Upholding and strengthening the image of the Himachal Pradesh Police as a disciplined and service-oriented force and adopting a humane and courteous working style that encourages citizens to engage with the police without fear would be the priorities, he said in a statement issued here.

Tewari emphasised that aligning the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Police with the vision and directives of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would be the top priority.

He urged all officers and personnel of Himachal Pradesh Police to work with utmost honesty, dedication and team spirit in realising the directives.

