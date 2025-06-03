Left Menu

Reasons for resignation personal: Uttarakhand-cadre IPS officer Rachita Juyal

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-06-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 00:59 IST
Reasons for resignation personal: Uttarakhand-cadre IPS officer Rachita Juyal
  • Country:
  • India

Ending speculation, IPS officer Rachita Juyal said on Monday that the reason behind her resignation was entirely personal.

Talking to PTI Videos, the 2015-batch Uttarakhand-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer said she put in her papers after completing 10 years of service and the reason for the same was ''entirely personal''.

Everyone has dreams and aspirations, she said, adding that she is no exception. Juyal said she took the decision after lengthy discussions with her family members.

She said she worked in various important positions over the last 10 years, adding that she is a resident of Uttarakhand and will be associated with the state's welfare in the future as well.

There was speculation that Juyal put in her papers as she was unable to discharge her duties due to administrative interference.

Former state Congress chief Ganesh Gadiyal had claimed that Juyal was pressured to put in her papers after she caught a police officer red-handed while indulging in corrupt activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025