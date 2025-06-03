Reasons for resignation personal: Uttarakhand-cadre IPS officer Rachita Juyal

Ending speculation, IPS officer Rachita Juyal said on Monday that the reason behind her resignation was entirely personal.

Talking to PTI Videos, the 2015-batch Uttarakhand-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer said she put in her papers after completing 10 years of service and the reason for the same was ''entirely personal''.

Everyone has dreams and aspirations, she said, adding that she is no exception. Juyal said she took the decision after lengthy discussions with her family members.

She said she worked in various important positions over the last 10 years, adding that she is a resident of Uttarakhand and will be associated with the state's welfare in the future as well.

There was speculation that Juyal put in her papers as she was unable to discharge her duties due to administrative interference.

Former state Congress chief Ganesh Gadiyal had claimed that Juyal was pressured to put in her papers after she caught a police officer red-handed while indulging in corrupt activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)