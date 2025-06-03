Left Menu

US citizen who joined Islamic State in Syria is sentenced to 10 years in prison

He wishes only to complete his time and find his wife and children, so he can live an average law-abiding life with them.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 02:32 IST
US citizen who joined Islamic State in Syria is sentenced to 10 years in prison
  • Country:
  • United States

A naturalised US citizen who pleaded guilty to receiving military training from the Islamic State group was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison.

Lirim Sylejmani, 49, engaged in at least one battle against US-led forces after he entered Syria in 2015, according to prosecutors.

US District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, DC, imposed Sylejmani's prison sentence followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Sylejmani, who was born in Kosovo and moved to Chicago roughly 25 years ago, pleaded guilty last December to one count of receiving military training from a foreign terrorist organisation.

In November 2015, Sylejmani and his family flew to Turkey and then crossed the border into Syria, where he began training with other IS recruits, according to prosecutors. They said he was injured in a battle with Syrian forces in June 2016 and was captured with his family in Baghouz, Syria, in February 2019.

''The conduct is far more than a single, impulsive act. He chose to jeopardise the safety of his family by bringing them to a war-torn country to join and take up arms for ISIS,'' prosecutors wrote.

Sylejmani's attorneys say he isn't a ''committed jihadist'' and doesn't espouse violence.

''He is guilt-ridden for his actions and the harm he has visited on his family, who remain detained in a refugee camp in Syria living under terrible conditions,'' his lawyers wrote. ''He wishes only to complete his time and find his wife and children, so he can live an average law-abiding life with them.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025