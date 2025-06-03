Left Menu

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 03-06-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 11:55 IST
Woman tortured by in-laws for money; husband and 5 others detained
Police have detained a man and his five other family members for allegedly torturing his wife by burning her with a soldering device in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman, hailing from Phulambri area, in her police complaint alleged that her in-laws had been harassing her and demanding that she get Rs 25 lakh from her parents, they said.

''The woman claimed she had been burnt with a soldering machine after her hands and legs were tied. The police on Monday detained six persons, including her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and other family members and an inquiry is underway,'' an official from Phulambri police station told reporters.

The woman, resident of Chowka village, got married eight years ago and has a five-year-old son, he said. ''She was allegedly harassed to get Rs 25 lakh from her parents. She was being harassed for a long time and burns were inflicted on her hands and legs,'' the official said.

A case has been registered in this connection under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cruelty, wrongful confinement and voluntarily causing hurt, Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod said. ''The woman was suffering for a long time but she did not come forward to complain earlier. We have constituted two teams for a probe into the case and apprehended six persons,'' he added.

